Families With Students At ISD 709 Says Learning During The Pandemic Is Challenging

A survey found about 75% of students and families have said they are having challenges.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Public School District recently conducted a survey to learn the impacts of educating during the pandemic has had on families of students.

School district officials say the pandemic has changed the concept of what used to be the standards for education.

Superintendent John Magas says they are working to evaluate what has been learned from the impacts of the pandemic and how to move forward in the future.

“When we come back, we have a choice of how are we going to re-assemble education. We really have to look at it through a lens of equity,” said Magas. “We are looking at how we are making sure we have ways of closing those achievement gaps.”

The school district received nearly 7,000 responses for the survey.