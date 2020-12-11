FDA Head Expects Vaccine Emergency Use Soon

(AP) – The head of the FDA says his agency has told Pfizer it “will rapidly work” to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine following a positive recommendation by government advisers.

Many FDA observers predict action by Saturday ahead of a Sunday meeting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal officials plan to allocate the first 6.4 million doses of the vaccine to states based on their population.

Shots could begin within days for U.S. health care workers and people in nursing homes.