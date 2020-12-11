Handmade in the Northland: Northern Exposure Art & Sjofn’s Musings

FOX 21 Local News is Highlighting Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Throughout the week of Dec. 7 – 11, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the gift-giving season.

Throughout the season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones while supporting local businesses amid a year of many financial struggles.

Northern Exposure Art is located in Duluth, Minnesota. Carly Jandl is the owner of the business and chatted with FOX 21’s Brett Scott recently at Hucklebeary in downtown Duluth.

Jandl handcrafts a variety of earrings. She’s also painting delicate prints on small pieces of wood. Jandl also does commissions on the side.

Click here for learn more about Northern Exposure Art.

Laurie Thomas is the owner of Sjofn’s Musings. Thomas is also currently set up in the back of Hucklebeary throughout the month.

Thomas uses natural sourced fibers to create hand knit works of art.

Click here if you would like to learn more about Sjofn’s Musings.

Happy Holidays!