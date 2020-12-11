MN DOC Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths From Moose Lake, Faribault Correctional Facilities

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections announced on Friday two more COVID-19 related deaths from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Moose Lake and Faribault.

One of the deceased from a 66-year-old man incarcerated at MCF-Fairbault and the other was a 63-year-old man from MCF-Moose Lake.

Both men died at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

The MN DOC says the identities of the men are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“This has been a difficult day for the Department of Corrections,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these men. We continue to do everything in our power to mitigate and contain the spread of COVID in our facilities,” Schnell added.

The deaths mark the seventh and eighth COVID related deaths of incarcerated people in the Minnesota DOC system.

According to the Minnesota DOC, there are currently 621 COVID-positive incarcerated people at MCF-Faribault and 54 COVID-positive staff.

MCF-Moose Lake currently has 45 COVID-positive incarcerated people and 20 COVID-positive staff.

Three other incarcerated people are currently in critical condition at outside hospitals and several DOC staff members are also currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.