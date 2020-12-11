People Can Borrow Winter Equipment From City of Duluth Parks and Rec

The City of Duluth Parks and Rec. Department is letting people borrow winter equipment with the hopes that they will get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Rec. Department is letting people borrow winter equipment with the hopes that they will get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

Some of the equipment for rent include snowshoes, ice skates, sleds, and trekking poles.

There are a couple of options with borrowing – the items can be rented for a long weekend from Friday to Monday and some of the items are also available for a seasonal basis from now until March.

“I think it’s a huge benefit just to get outside especially if the sunlight’s out to be active and try to keep that change of pace up, I know it’s easy to stay at home and stay indoors right now but there are safe ways to get outside and be active and get exercise and enjoy a lot of the beautiful spaces that Duluth has to offer,” said Sam Werle, the recreation specialist with Duluth Parks and Rec.

Borrowing the equipment does cost a small fee but the department does have a fee assistance program. More information is on the city’s Parks and Rec. website. Here’s the link.