Plasch’s 26 Points Help Northwestern Girls Basketball Get Past Ladysmith for Second Straight Win

Gracie Altman also chipped in with 11 points for the Tigers, who improve to 2-1 on the season.

MAPLE, Wis. – Sophomore guard Tieryn Plasch finished with 26 points as the Northwestern girls basketball team knocked off Ladysmith 61-45 Friday night.

Gracie Altman also chipped in with 11 points for the Tigers, who improve to 2-1 on the season. Northwestern will be back at home Tuesday to host St. Croix Falls.