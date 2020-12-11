Proctor’s Courtney Werner Commits to North Dakota Track Team

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor’s Courtney Werner announced on her Twitter account that she has committed to joining the North Dakota track team.

Werner ran cross country for the Rails and has qualified for the state tournament in each of the last three years. Her head coach Lowell Harnell says she has good foot speed, which will help in the mid-distance races. Werner is also a member of the Proctor girls basketball team.