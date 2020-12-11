Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, December 11
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 3,773 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Friday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 370,968 in the state.
Health officials also reported 94 news deaths bringing the death total to 4,292 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 4,789,829 tests have been completed to date.
There are 327,509 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 19,251 patients have required hospitalization and 4,188 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 2,274 – 26 deaths
Cook: 94
Itasca: 2,357 – 29 deaths
Koochiching: 482 – 6 deaths
Lake: 486 – 10 deaths
St. Louis: 10,834– 149 deaths
Ashland: 829 – 12 deaths
Bayfield: 787 – 16 deaths
Douglas: 2,495 – 8 deaths
Iron: 383 – 10 deaths
Sawyer: 1,007 – 8 deaths
Gogebic: 657 – 11 deaths
As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 426,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 3,944 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
