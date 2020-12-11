Winter West Market Taking Place This Weekend

This weekend, the annual Winter West Market will be held throughout west Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the annual Winter West Market will be held throughout west Duluth.

The third annual event is aimed at supporting small businesses as many in the area will be offering up discounts.

Owners at Wussow’s Café say it’s important to be supporting your local business for the market, especially during these times.

“I think it’s easy to forget about the little places and it’s also the small places don’t have the shipping department or the website and all the tech help that takes to do those online orders,” said Jason Wussow, the owner of Wussow’s Concert Café. “I think it just helps small businesses stay viable.”

The businesses participating include Wussow’s Café, Zenith Bookstore, Little Neetchers, Gannucci’s, Dungeon’s End, Naturalight Candles, Duluth Antique Marketplace, Soul Sisters, Boreal House, and Bailey Builds.