Woman Arrested After Abandoning 6-Year-Old Daughter on Side of Highway 61

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – Police say a woman has been arrested after she abandoned her 6-year-old daughter on the side of Highway 61 in the Grand Portage area Thursday night.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area on reports of a child that was found on the side of the highway without proper winter clothing.

Deputies that arrived on the scene were met by two individuals who were already assisting the child and keeping her warm.

According to reports, the girl had no socks and no shoes when she was found.

Authorities took emergency custody of the child and were able to locate the mother who was then arrested.

She is being held in the Cook County Jail until her initial court appearance.

Cook County Public Health and Human Services are assisting with the child’s care.

Sheriff Pat Eliasen stated, “The quick and decisive actions of the two men led to a positive outcome for this child. Thanks to the men, and to all who stepped in to assist this child in a time of great need.”

The case is still under investigation.