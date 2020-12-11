Zup’s to Purchase Ely Northland Market

ELY, Minn. – Zup’s Food Market announced on Wednesday its plans to purchase Ely Northland Market in the early part of 2021.

The two major grocers in Ely say the partnership will result in one large grocery store located in the now vacant Shopko building.

According to a recent press release, both stores will continue to operate through the summer season with plans to open at the new Shopko facility in September.

“It makes perfect sense,” said Donna Richards, who along with her husband Jim will sell ENM after purchasing it in 2003. “The best of both stores are moving into one.”

Once the purchase is final, employees from both stores will combine to work together as one group.

“Once we get this new store together it will be the employees from Northland Market and our employees and we will work together as one big group,” said Zupancich. “We want to keep everything and if we can better it in any way we’re going to do it.”

“We’re very excited about it,” added Jim Zupancich Jr. “As a family, we’re excited and our employees are excited as well.”

Earlier this month Zup’s announced the purchase of the former Shopko building and plans to move the store.

Zupancich said, “The community has supported Zup’s and Northland and we’re very grateful for that. I think this move will help this community because we’re going to be able to provide increase variety and lower prices.”