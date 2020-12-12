Bentleyville Backed Up, Line Closes for Two Hours Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.- Traffic at Bentleyville once again backed up Saturday, forcing the line for the drive-thru attraction to close for part of the evening.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the line was at capacity around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

They closed the line for two hours until 7:30 p.m., and asked guests to return after that to alleviate the number of cars on roadways.

Founder of Bentleyville Nathan Bentley has asked attendees this year to spread visits to the drive-thru Tour of Lights to the weekdays, as weekends have been packed.