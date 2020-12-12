Northwestern Boys Basketball Picks Up Road Over St. Croix Falls

John Grohn led the way for the Tigers with 19 points while Monte Mayberry chipped in with 17 points and Bennett Nelson finished with 11.

ST. CROIX, Wis. – The Northwestern boys basketball team scored early and often, defeating St. Croix Falls 82-62 on the road for their second straight win.

John Grohn led the way for the Tigers with 19 points while Monte Mayberry chipped in with 17 points and Bennett Nelson finished with 11. Northwestern (2-1) is scheduled to play at Ladysmith on Tuesday.