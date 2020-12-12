Superior Police Investigate Shooting in Fight Outside Tower Ave Businesses

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in an altercation Saturday morning resulting in two injuries and a car crash on the Blatnik Bridge.

According to a department spokesperson, around 12:32 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of gunfire in the vicinity of 628 Tower Avenue and 702 Tower Avenue, the locations of Lady Vi’s and Centerfolds Cabaret.

Officers said there was an altercation at this location and that during the course of the incident several shots were fired from one or more firearms.

One party was treated and transported from the scene for injuries from the fight which were not inflicted by gunfire. He was later arrested for his involvement in the fight.

According to police, three suspects fled from the scene in a vehicle which crashed a short time later on the Blatnik Bridge. The three suspects fled from the scene of the crash, but were quickly located by the Duluth Police Department.

One of the individuals was found with a gun believed to have been involved in the shooting and was taken into custody by the Duluth Police Department.

A second individual was transported and treated at a local hospital for injuries from the car accident. There are no reports of any additional injuries at this time, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Joel Markon or Detective Greg Swanson of the Superior Police Department, or anonymously through the SPD tip line by texting any tip to “847411” (TIP411)

This comes just two months after officers responded to a different fight outside Lady Vi’s and Centerfolds involving gunfire.

Back in October officers heard shots fired there while on patrol, finding big crowds and one person with non-life threatening injuries.