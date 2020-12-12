UMD Men’s Hockey Stays Unbeaten With Top-10 Win Over Denver

Jackson Cates, Koby Bender, Jesse Jacques and Cole Koepke all scored while Ryan Fanti finished with 26 saves..

OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 3 UMD men’s hockey team continued to dominate in the NCHC pod, getting the 4-1 win over No. 9 Denver in a top-10 showdown to stay unbeaten.

Jackson Cates, Koby Bender, Jesse Jacques and Cole Koepke all scored while Tanner Laderoute and Nick Swaney each recorded two assists. Ryan Fanti finished with 26 saves.

UMD improves to 5-0-1 and will be back in action on Sunday against Colorado College. Puck drop is set for 12:05 p.m.

This post will be updated later Saturday night with highlights and postgame reaction.