UPDATE: Bentleyville Line Fills Up, Guests Turned Away Hours Early Saturday

Guests were asked to come back during the week for shorter wait times.

DULUTH, Minn.- Bentleyville Tour of Lights completely closed to new vehicles Saturday night, after reaching capacity early in the evening according to their website.

Around 5:30 Saturday evening the attraction posted on their Facebook page that to “alleviate the number of vehicles on the roadways,” they would close the line until 7:30.

But when 7:30 rolled around, that post changed to asking guests come back Monday through Thursday for shorter wait times.

A message was also posted on the Bentleyville website homepage.

Bentleyville founder Nathan Bentley has asked attendees this year to try and come during the week more as weekends have been busier, or guests may be turned away like this to avoid backing up nearby off ramps and the freeway.