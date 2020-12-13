Bayfield Foods Unveils ‘Holiday Boxes’ Full of Local Goods

BAYFIELD, Wis.– Over in Bayfield, Wisconsin, one local business is offering a new kind of gift for Christmas.

After the success of their apple boxes, Bayfield Foods Co-Op is offering holiday boxes this Christmas. They are offering 10 different kinds of boxes filled of meat, cheeses, and other Bayfield-made goods. Including the best of Bayfield Appetizer box.

Bayfield Foods says there is something for everyone and it’s a great way to support local businesses and farmers this Christmas.

“We had a great response this fall with the Applefest boxes so we decided that we would kind of keep it going and there’s so many people out there that are interested in local food and they want to give that gift to people,” said Missy Krift, who’s involved with marketing for Bayfield Foods.

Boxes can be sent to almost any address in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois. Those wanting to order a box should do so on their website by Sunday at noon to get there boxes by Christmas Day.