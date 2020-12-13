Bentleyville Founder Urges Weekday Visits as Saturday Nights Get Busy

The attraction started closing to new vehicles at 5:30 Saturday, and ended up turning people away through the rest of the night.

DULUTH, Minn.- Bentleyville Tour of Lights is coming off another busy Saturday night. Ahead of the coming holiday weekend, founder Nathan Bentley is again asking future attendees to seriously consider coming during the week.

Bentley has asked attendees this year to try and come during the week more, as weekends have been packed like this, or to plan ahead and come at different times throughout the night.

“Our goal is not to turn away cars. We do not wanna turn away cars,” he said. “But when everyone comes at the exact same hour which is typically between four and five it just breaks the system.”

Meanwhile Bentley said toy and food donations are still down. The Salvation Army said they are behind what they need this year.

“Actually on a detail they specifically tell me that they’re needing to see more girl toys,” the “Mayor of Bentleyville” said. “From the ages of 10 to 13 years of age they’re just not seeing those come in. Certainly a detail they’re trying to get covered.”

Bentley also mentioned a new food option for the last two weeks of the drive-thru. Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar in Duluth is partnering with Bentleyville to offer pizza delivery right to your car, cash only.

The Tour of Lights is until December 27th.