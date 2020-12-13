Colorado College Hands UMD Men’s Hockey First Loss of 2020 Season

OMAHA, Neb. – After five games in the past eight days, the No. 3 UMD men’s hockey team ran out of steam on Sunday afternoon, as Colorado College got the 4-1 win to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Luke Loheit scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs with just over a minute left in regulation. Hermantown’s Blake Biondi and Luke Mylymok had the assists, marking their first collegiate points. Ryan Fanti once again made the start in net and made 23 saves.

UMD falls to 5-1-1 on the season but still sits in first place in the NCHC standings. The Bulldogs will look to bounce back on Wednesday against Omaha before wrapping up pod play on Saturday, Dec. 19 against North Dakota.

This post will be updated later Sunday night with highlights and postgame reaction from players and head coach Scott Sandelin.