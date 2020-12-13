COVID-19 Vaccine Coming Soon to Northland Healthcare Workers

St. Louis County Public Health officials are anticipating shipments of the vaccine to come to the county before the end of the year, possibly as early as next week.

DULUTH, Minn.– The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States and it could be getting to the Northland soon.

St. Louis County Public Health officials are anticipating shipments of the vaccine to come to the county before the end of the year, possibly as early as next week.

The first shipments need to be kept in cold storage of around 100 degrees below zero so it will go to “hubs” in the area where they can be used best before the other vaccines arrive.

But public health officials say the shots will be first going to those working in health care facilities.

“There certainly won’t be enough vaccines right away. We anticipate that we’ll be continuing to receive vaccines as the weeks go on. Hopefully each week,” said St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook.

Until vaccines are available for the general public, county health officials are encouraging people to continue following state local health guidelines.