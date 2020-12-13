Duluth, St. Louis Co. Leaders ‘Dismayed’ by Rep. Stauber’s Backing of Lawsuit to Overturn Biden Win

DULUTH, Minn. – Elected leaders in Duluth and St. Louis County are calling out Republican Congressman Pete Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s 8th District, for his backing of a recent lawsuit to invalidate President-Elect Joe Biden’s wins in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court Friday.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Councilor Arik Forsman and St. Louis County commissioners Patrick Boyle and Frank Jewell all signed a letter to Stauber Sunday, which was posted on Twitter by the elected officials.

The letter calls Stauber’s actions alarming, disheartening and divisive.

“Our democracy, the foundation of the United State of America, must be protected from tampering by politically ambitious individuals, no matter their political party. In one stroke of your pen, you destroyed your credibility with your constituents. You have a history of campaigning and working with a bi-partisan approach. With this about-face, you prioritized the political power of your allies above the voice of the American people.”

We reached out to Stauber’s spokesperson for comment Sunday night but did not hear back by the 9 p.m. news.