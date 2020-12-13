Northland Foundation and Others Brings Christmas Joy to Kids In Need

DULUTH, Minn.– As Christmas day gets closer, the Northland Foundation and other Duluth organizations are stepping in to help put presents under the tree for area families in need.

Volunteers have been giving their time to help spread some Christmas joy to kids in Duluth, overcoming the effects of the pandemic to make sure dozens of kids get a whole bunch of presents they may not have gotten otherwise.

“The big thing that COVID does is it just creates an opportunity for us to do some things in a different way, sometimes a more challenging way,” said Caitlin Ward, the After School Coordinator at Steve O’Neil Apartments.

The Northland Foundation’s Youth Leadership Academy will be delivering Christmas joy to around 80 kids at Steve O’Neil Apartments, a low income housing building in downtown Duluth that’s run by Chum.

The foundation’s mentors have been meeting with kids virtually during the pandemic and have been working to fundraise money to give presents to families in the building.

Staff at Steve O’Neil Apartments always try to do a gift giving event for residents. But this year, it was important for them to give families the chance to unwrap new gifts this Christmas.

“Kids get to have brand new items. We get a lot of donated things, which we appreciate and we love. But for them to have something brand new this year is also extremely special,” said Ward.

Normally, families would get to come down and pick out presents themselves. Instead, this year they will pick them out virtually through a video call to keep everyone socially distant.

Staff lent a hand as well. Helping set up all of the toys, games, and clothes for families to pick out and put under their Christmas trees.

They say it’s great to give back and help these residents make the most out of this Christmas.

“We each have our own way of giving back and I think this is one of the bigger events that we have each year that brings families together,” said Teisha Madison, a staff member at Steve O’Neil Apartments.

“I think all of us here are just wanting to bring a little joy and happiness during this really trying time,” said fellow staff member Aleesa Newman.

Along with the presents, each apartment is getting a $50 gift card to SuperOne foods plus some Christmas decorations to get them in the spirit of the season.