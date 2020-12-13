Superior Toys for Tots Goes Drive-Thru in 2020

SUPERIOR, Wis.– This weekend in Superior, hundreds of families were able to get a helping hand and help put some presents under the tree this Christmas. And do it in a way never done before.

The Superior Fire Department has helped give out toys to kids in the area for over 100 years. While it may look different this time around, it’s needed now more than ever during a Christmas season in a pandemic.

The Salvation Army of Superior, Toys for Tots, and the Superior Fire Department helped organize the toy giveaway at the superior fire station. But this year, there was a new twist — gifts were given drive-thru style.

“We’re in the business of adapting and overcoming, and once again we were able to persevere,” said John Lundberg of the Superior Fire Department.

Once a vehicle pulls in through the big red door, a team of volunteers take it from there. Loading up trunks full of presents bagged up for families in the Superior area. Normally, families would walk around and pick out their gifts, but instead they were given certain items for each family.

Due to financial impacts from the pandemic, organizers with the toy drive didn’t know what to expect for donations this year. But the community support has helped give 600 kids presents under their tree this Christmas.

“We definitely have more than we’ve had in years past and I’m just happy that the community has been able to pull together for the kids and provide these gifts for the children,” said Lundberg.

There were less volunteers this year to keep everyone socially distant. Groups consisted on members from their own households to limit exposure. But whether presents were picked out in person or hidden inside a trash bag, it still means just as much to families who need it this Christmas season.

“It’s awesome that they’re still doing it. We’re surprised that they’re still doing it this year,” said Zack Hayes of Superior.

Hayes got his vehicle filled with toys for all of his kids. They don’t know yet what’s inside the bags but the family is thankful that the toy drive was able to continue in 2020.

“They brought in a few bags, we’re not sure. We have a family of 6 so we have four children on there we know will be very excited this year to open up some presents,” said Hayes.

While it’s taken hundreds of hours of volunteer work, at the end of the day, they say it’s all worth it to help parents and their families make the most out of Christmas this year.

“It just warms our hearts to know that there’s kids that will be waking up on Christmas day with a sense of normalcy in this time of abnormality,” said Lundberg.