Winter West Market Continues to Encourage Local Shopping

DULUTH, Minn.– Over in west Duluth, the Winter West Market continues highlighting local businesses for a third year in a row. Area shops are all offering deals to encourage shopping local.

Little Neechers, a store that sells baby goods, toddler toys, and other natural and organic toys saw a steady flow of customers today. The store is offering 15 percent off winter gear and toys this weekend.

The owner there tells us she’s glad to see local businesses coming together to support the area.

“So far here we’ve been pretty busy and little breaks here and there. And its been exciting to hear people come in and say, ‘Oh, I’ve already went to five other businesses’ and that’s pretty exciting,” said Little Neetchers Owner Joy Herbert.

The deals at Little Neetchers will continue tomorrow at the shop. They will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.