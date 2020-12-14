Caution is Encouraged While Skating During Winter Season

People have been taking advantage of the frosty temperatures by going out to skate on area lakes. However, there are precautions that need to be taken as people go out on the ice.

DULUTH, Minn. – People have been taking advantage of the frosty temperatures by going out to skate on area lakes.

However, there are precautions that need to be taken as people go out on the ice.

According to experts, the ice quality has been really good because of cold temperatures as there hasn’t been much precipitation. However, even with these prime conditions, it’s useful to know how to be safe while out on the ice.

“No one wants to turn ice skating into a swimming event,” said Randy Carlson, the coordinator for UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program. “But in an effort to help someone else, if you have some basic equipment, you can do an ice rescue out there.”

To observe the ice depths, you can look a little ways from shore and measure the thickness and make assumptions. However, be careful when making these observations as there is water moving under the ice, there are cracks causing water to seep up, and if there is snow, there can be slush.

“The ice surface, it just invites you to explore and so yeah, with a little bit of equipment, you can do that.”

Randy Carlson, the coordinator for UMD’s outdoor rec program added you can explore ice thickness on your own but you should go out with a team of skates when looking for ideal locations for skating.

Also, get some local knowledge by talking to those who ice fish as they’re aware of the thickness of the ice.

“Keep track of nature and go explore and it does contribute to a healthy, active lifestyle and it’s good to be out there with your friends getting some exercise,” said Carlson.

Carlson added that outdoor skaters should also consider getting knee or elbow pads while exploring in case you are skating and hit some terrain and if you are in need of skates.

Both the City of Duluth and UMD’s outdoor rec programs rent them out.