COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments Begin in Historic US Effort

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — The first of many COVID-19 vaccine doses are making their way to distribution sites across the United States, as the nation’s pandemic deaths approach the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.

The rollout Sunday of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the FDA, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.

The first of two shots are expected to be given in the coming week to health care workers and nursing home residents.