Duluth Fire Department Buys Toys for Kids in Need

Members of the Duluth Fire Department were at Target today buying up toys making sure teens in the community have a Merry Christmas for the last 21 years.

The department has raised money every Christmas for the cause with the toys being donated to the Salvation Army.

This year was no different as they raised more than $5,000 to buy all sorts of toys are some of the older kids in the area.

“A lot of families are under a lot of financial stress due to COVDI and the children are vulnerable in not getting the toys that they may need,” said Ed Schumacher, the captain at the Duluth Fire Department. “We’re working on buying most of our toys kind of for the forgotten age bracket, the teenagers.”

Among the toys purchased included soccer balls, baseball bats, and a variety of tech items.