Duluth Harbor Mission Seeking Holiday Donations

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Harbor Mission is continuing to collect donations during this holiday season to help those in need. The organization is still accepting stocking caps and warm gloves along with nonperishable food items.

Management at the mission says it’s important to be serving the community in this capacity, especially during the pandemic.

“I think people are concerned,” said Veronica Ciurleo, the executive director of Duluth Harbor Mission. “There is a level of almost a fear of what’s going to happen tomorrow. Am I going to have enough? And a lot of people right now are also not working.”

Duluth Harbor Mission serves homeless people along with those who are at a low-income poverty level that have immediate needs.