Families at Steve O’Neil Apartments Pick Out Gifts Donated From The Northland Foundation

About 80 kids will be able to wake up on Christmas day with a special gift under their tree.

DULUTH, Minn.- This past weekend, The Northland Foundation dropped of donations of gifts for kids at the Steve O’Neil Apartments.

On Monday, families got a chance to pick out some of their favorite gifts.

A variety of toys were up for grabs.

Many of the families living at the Steve O’Neil Apartments have experienced some kind of hardship.

Staff say it’s a priority to give kids a chance to celebrate Christmas.

“The kids have experienced traumas in their lives. It’s important for us to be able to give them opportunities they would be able to have otherwise,” said Caitlin Ward, the after school program coordinator at the Steve O’Neil Apartments.

Midcoast Catering also dropped off boxed lunches for the families to enjoy.