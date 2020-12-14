Gift Card Sales Are Increasing For Local Businesses

DULUTH, Minn. – With fewer people not wanting to spend much time shopping in person due to the pandemic, gift card sales have been on the rise at some local retail outlets.

Staff at Frost River in Lincoln Park says gift cards are very popular during this time.

The store manager says increased gift card sales can really give a boost to small businesses suffering from financial troubles.

“It really helps support our precious small businesses right now to make through such a time. If we can keep the gift cards going, there’s hope at the end of the tunnel. It’s going to get better. This will keep us going,” said Dawn Moen.

Frost River management says many local companies have been buying their gift cards…

to give to their employees as presents for the holidays.