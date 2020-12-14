Northwestern Boys Basketball Team Talk Playing Games While Wearing Masks

The WIAA is requiring all basketball teams to wear masks during games, whether they are on the court or on the bench.

MAPLE, Wis. – The prep basketball season is underway in Wisconsin. The Northwestern boys are off to a 2-1 start. But every time the Tigers are on the court, not only do they have to battle their opponents, but they also have to battle the masks that they are required to wear due to WIAA regulations.

“Yeah it gets pretty sweaty. I sometimes switch it. If it’s really bad and I remember, I bring a different mask and switch it at halftime. It slips down every once in a while. You just got to do your best to keep it up. It does make breathing a little tougher. But if we have to wear them to play basketball then obviously we got to do it,” said senior Harrison Nelson.

“Thank goodness we have a really deep team this year, I feel like. Some of the runs guys have played, they’ve been a little shorter, trying to keep it between two and four minutes at the most, get you out for a little break, get you back in,” head coach Nolan Graff said.

Northwestern will try to make it three wins in a row Tuesday night as they travel to Ladysmith.