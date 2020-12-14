UMD Men’s Hockey Coach Scott Sandelin Says Fatigue Is Not An Excuse After First Loss of the Season

The Bulldogs will be back in action Wednesday against Omaha in their penultimate game of the pod.

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the UMD men’s hockey team are taking a well-deserved break following their first loss of the season Sunday against Colorado College.

That game was the Bulldogs’ third in four days, leading some to question if UMD was showing signs of fatigue. But head coach Scott Sandelin quickly squashed that notion and made no excuses for his team’s performance.

“It’s not fair to Colorado. They came in here. They got a team that plays fast. We made a mistake on the power play and they got a shorthanded goal. And they build on that with the power play goal. Obviously it was a blocked shot that went right on the stick and next thing you know, you’re down 2-0 in a short period of time. Maybe that’s when they fatigued mentally. It’s like oh it’s a bigger hill right,” Sandelin said.

