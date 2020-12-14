Up North Sundries Provides Customers With Variety of Unique Items

Located on Tower Ave. in Superior, Up North Sundries has been a local business operating in the Northland for nearly two decades.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With more people aiming to shop local this holiday season, Up North Sundries is an option for finding unique items.

Located on Tower Ave. in Superior, it has been a local business operating in the Northland for nearly two decades.

“The business itself was founded by my husband’s family. His mom had the store in Chisholm, Minnesota in 1992, I believe she had the store open. She retired in 2009 and we live in town here in Superior so we took over,” co-owner Rika Weiberg said.

Since bringing it to Superior over a decade ago, Up North Sundries works to give customers a wide variety of choices.

“It has to be unique. We just gathered some of the products had been made by local people in the area such as jewelry and then some candles and then also the wooden cutting boards and everything,” Weiberg added.

The shop also works with other local businesses to have their products featured in the store.

“To share what the local people have and their talent in their creation because we do have some collections made by local people in the area,” Weiberg said.

Giving anyone who stops by a gift to remember the area.

“Anything with Lake Superior or Minnesota and then Wisconsin collection. Anything of the theme of the Northland, Northwoods area,” Weiberg added.