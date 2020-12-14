VA Hospital in Minnesota Gets State’s 1st Vaccine Shipment

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis VA Medical Center has received Minnesota’s first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, though it wasn’t immediately clear when vaccinations would begin.

Gov. Tim Walz was at the hospital when the shipment arrived Monday and said it’s a day everyone has been waiting.

Other Minnesota hospital systems expect to receive their initial shipments in the next day or two.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Monday reported an additional 3,026 COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths.

The state has reported more than 380,000 cases and 4,462 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic