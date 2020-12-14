Visit Cook County Announces Upcoming Winter Activities

From Skiing to Snowboarding, Fat Tire Biking, and Shopping Local, There's Something For Everyone to Enjoy When They Visit Cook County

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – If you look around, you’ll quickly notice a lack of snow across the Northland this December, however, that’s not stopping the crew at Visit Cook County from promoting upcoming winter activities in the region.

Linda Jurek, executive director of Visit Cook County says there’s plenty of outdoor recreation for everyone to enjoy this season.

While there’s a lack of snow along the shore, Lutsen Mountains is now open daily for the season.

Jurek says 29 runs are open right now, and conditions are great for skiing and snowboarding. The gondola at Lutsen Mountains is also open.

Also on the calendar is the upcoming 6th annual Norpine Fat Bike Classic. This year’s event will occur over a one week period, happening Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 – Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Click here to register today.

Jurek also invites locals and tourists to check out the wonderful shopping experience Grand Marais has to offer this holiday season.

“We really worked hard to include a dining experience as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said Jurek.

Click here for a comprehensive map of current trail conditions.

Cook County is also home to the Bearskin Virtual Nordic Race Ski Series this year.

Throughout each month this winter, skiers will race a set course on one of the trails at Bearskin Lodge, and record their time.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finisher of each month’s races, and a grand prize will be awarded to the overall winners based on their finishes through out the season.

All participants will be entered in a season ending raffle for additional prizes. Each race completed will be worth one entry into the raffle.