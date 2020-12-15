15th Annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display Contest Winners Announced

DULUTH, Minn. – The winners have been announced for the Greater Downtown Council’s 15th Annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display Contest.

Ballots from the public were also totaled for Peoples’ Choice Awards and Facebook Favorite categories.

Some of the top displays were at Fitger’s, Lester River Trading Company, and Frost River.

One of the winners says it’s always nice to bring a little more holiday cheer to the city.

“It’s just always nice to be able to win it and have a little bit of publicity to go with it,” said Beth Sundberg, the owner of Lester River Trading. “It’s just a great thing that Greater Downtown Council does and helps the small businesses downtown.”

According to the Greater Downtown Council, winners were chosen based on theme and design presentation.