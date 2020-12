Defense Contractor Loses Bid to Bring F-16 Maintenance Work to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Defense contractor Borsight Inc says its plans to bring up to 100 jobs to the Duluth area with an Air Force F-16 maintenance contract have been dashed.

Duluth Economic Development Authority approved a lease agreement with Borsight in September to use space inside a Duluth International Airport Hangar previously occupied by AAR to service F-16 aircraft, contingent on being awarded the Air Force contract.

Borsight lost the contract to Lockheed Martin last week.

According to reports, four companies had bid on the contract.