Duluth Huskies Announcing Big Changes at Wade Stadium

The rules and regulations could be loosened up between now and Opening Day if the local COVID situation improves.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, the Duluth Huskies announced that their 2021 season will begin on May 31st. But for summer baseball fans, the experience at Wade Stadium will be much different than what you’re used to.

The team says for the time being they will only allow 900 people into the ballpark out of the 4,200 that are allowed in on Opening Day. Wade Stadium will also be split into six sections that will have 150 spectators each and each section will have its own entrance, too.

“You will be in that section for the length of the game. You can’t walk around the ballpark and go visit other people because of the COVID concerns. That means we’re going to have to bring in extra porta potty facilities. We’re going to have to have additional areas for concessions. So it’s going to require a lot of logistical work to bring this all together,” said team owner Michael Rosenzwieg.

As for concessions, the Huskies will be rolling out a new app that will allow fans to order their food and have it delivered right to their seat. Also, don’t throw away those tickets from last season.

“If you bought season tickets for 2020, you’re in for 2021. If you bought a four-game pack or a seven-game pack, we’ll be reaching out to as many of those as we can in advance to let them know they’re going to have to select their tickets. They can still do it at game day, but we’d much prefer if they can come and do it ahead of time,” Rosenzweig said.

The team added that they will not be serving keg beer and are asking fans to pre-order tickets instead of coming to the park and purchasing them the day of the game. And of course, these rules and regulations could be loosened up between now and Opening Day if the local COVID situation improves.