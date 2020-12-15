Duluth Salvation Army Encouraging Final Donations to Help Rescue Christmas

Monetary Donations Are Being Matched as Toy Distribution Begins for Families in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – With Christmas just over one week away, the Duluth Salvation Army is making a final push for toy and monetary donations to help Northland families in need this holiday season.

On Monday, the Salvation Army in Duluth began their food distribution which will continue throughout the rest of the week with toy distribution as well.

Dan Williamson, Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army says 1,922 households will receive assistance this year, which includes almost 2,000 children in the region.

“It’s been the year of the giver. The donations that have come in are blowing us away,” said Williamson.

Williamson says they are still accepting donations, particularly for girls ages four to 11-years-old.

Donations can be dropped off at any Toyland Express box throughout the community, or at the Duluth Salvation Army located at 215 South 27th Avenue West.

The Salvation Army has a goal of raising $215,000 during this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, just over $126,000 of that goal has been achieved thanks to the generosity of the community.

“We’re confident we can meet this tough goal,” said Williamson. “Any amount that anyone can give as a gift is fantastic. No amount is too small.”

The Red Kettle Campaign will continue until Thursday, Dec. 24.

The Miner’s Challenge Match is happening through Christmas Eve. Miner’s Inc. is matching kettle donations of up to $50,000.

Click here if you would like to donate today, or sign up to help ring for the Red Kettle Campaign.