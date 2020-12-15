Duluth Schools To Make Announcement For Distance Learning Model

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth schools are expected to announce changes to their distance learning model tonight.

The superintendent says they want to make sure they have a plan for kids to not fall through the cracks when it comes to academic performance.

“What are we doing when we are able to bring everybody back for face to face and hybrid, and then how are we going to close those opportunity gaps that have been widened through this pandemic and the closure we’ve had?” said John Magas, the superintendent for Duluth schools.

The school district will also be listening tomorrow from the governor as he announces his plans for sports activities for students.