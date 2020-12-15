Former UMD Captain Parker Mackay Retires from Pro Hockey

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD captain and two-time national champion Parker Mackay announced Tuesday that he retiring from professional hockey after two years.

The 2019 Frozen Four’s Most Outstanding Player cited personal health concerns for the decision after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while playing in Austria. After leading the bulldogs to their second straight national championship, The Irma, Alberta native signed with the Texas Stars. Mackay holds the record for most NCAA tournament games played by one player.