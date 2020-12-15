Line 5 Supporters Announce Jobs & Energy Coalition

ASHLAND, Wis. – Groups in support of the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project gathered Tuesday morning to announce the Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition.

The goal of the group is to help bring attention to different energy projects going on in the state and to raise awareness of the positive economic impacts of Line 5 and beyond.

Recently the Line 5 pipeline received criticism over environmental concerns.

“They keep being reiterated as temporary jobs. Our members make 40 years careers out of projects such as Enbridge line 5,” said Andrew Campeau, with the Plumbers, Pipefitters, Steamfitters Services Tech Union. “First and foremost it’s going to put local people to work on this project so we are talking about hundreds of job.”

As of right now, the Line 5 relocation project is still in the permit phase.