Loll Designs Acquired, Keeps 85 Jobs in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Loll designs has been sold but it will continue to stick around Duluth, providing jobs for 85 people.

The company was acquired by Landscape Forms, which is headquartered in Michigan. In the past, Landscape Forms collaborated on products with Loll designs and CEO Greg Benson says it’s going to be a great cultural fit to be working under Landscape Form’s leadership.

“We’ve really built something down here on Waseca Street and we didn’t want that to go away and there’s 85 people with families that depend on this,” said Greg Benson, the owner and CEO of Loll Designs.

Leaders from Loll Designs says that Landscape Forms has a goal of doubling every six years, which is done through mergers and acquisitions, which could also mean more jobs in the Northland.