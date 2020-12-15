Love Creamery Sells Holiday Pies for the Season

DULUTH, Minn. – ‘Tis the season for sweets and treats.

For the first time, Love Creamery is putting together holiday pies. Customers can order online by Thursday to secure a pie for themselves. Owners say it’s about thinking out of the box and being creative during these times.

“The creativity,” said Nicole Wilde, the owner of Love Creamery. “We just start with an ingredient, with anything we do here. Hey, this ingredient, what can we do with that. So we knew what we wanted to do with the pies.”

Some of the pie flavors include a white chocolate peppermint and maple fig.