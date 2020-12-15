Minnesota Man Charged with Second Degree Homicide

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – A 42-year-old Braham Minnesota man was charged on Tuesday with second-degree homicide according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 42-year-old David Daryl Pangerl was arrested on Friday in connection to the March homicide of Scott Ness.

Police found Ness deceased in a camper trailer in Royalton Township on March 2.

Investigators from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force followed up on numerous tips regarding the case for the last nine months.

Pangerl is currently being held in the Pine County Jail with bail set at $2 million.