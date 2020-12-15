Minnesota Wilderness GM Dave Boitz Talks Watching Former Goalie Ryan Fanti at UMD

The Thunder Bay native spent two seasons between the pipes for the Minnesota Wilderness.

CLOQUET, Minn. – UMD sophomore goalie Ryan Fanti has been the breakout star of the NCHC pod. But did you know that before he ever suited up for the Bulldogs, he played junior hockey up in Cloquet?

The Thunder Bay native spent two seasons between the pipes for the Minnesota Wilderness. In 75 games, Fanti had a goals against average of less than three while his save percentage was above 90%. General manager Dave Boitz says he has enjoyed watching his former goalie quickly taking control of the UMD net.

“Nothing surprised me because Ryan’s attitude, work ethic and his self-confidence is so high. And he’s not cocky. He’s just very, very self-confident and believes in himself. You can’t cheer any harder for a kid like because he really is a terrific kid,” Boitz said.

Fanti isn’t the only former Wilderness player on the UMD squad as guys like Cole Koepke, Louie Roehl, Kobe Roth and Koby Bender have also played for the Wilderness.

“Our relationship with UMD I don’t think is any different than UMD’s relationship with Hermantown. We’re here. You know what I mean? And they do a really good job of finding the guys in their backyard and finding the right kind of kids. And I think we look for the same kind of players because we’ve had not always the best guys, but I feel like we’ve had the right guys and I think UMD does the same thing,” said Boitz.

Fanti and the Bulldogs will be back in action Wednesday against Omaha. Puck drop is set for 3:35 p.m.