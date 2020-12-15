Official Practices Begin Next Week for Superior HS Athletics

Winter sports practices are scheduled to begin December 21st and the first day for competitions will be January 5th.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – High school sports are underway in Wisconsin, except for a few of schools who are still waiting to get the OK from their districts. Tuesday, Superior announced that they will be going back to hybrid learning next month. And that means sports are back.

Official practices for their winter sports, including boys and girls hockey and boys and girls basketball, are schedule for Monday December 21st. The first day for competitions will be January 5th. Winter sports also includes boys swim and dive, wrestling and gymnastics, as well as dance and cheer. However, there is no set date for competitions to begin for the latter two.