Superior Schools to Resume In-Person Hybrid Learning Model in January

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School District announced on Tuesday that they will be resuming on-site learning with COVID-19 prevention strategies in place next month.

In a letter from District Administrator Amy Starzecki, the details of the district’s COVID-19 Response Plan include:

Starting January 11, students will resume on-site learning with the hybrid model. This will allow for at least a 2-week window after the holidays to observe for any signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19 exposure during holidays. This is the last week of Semester 1 for SMS and SHS. This will allow those students to turn in class materials and put closure on Semester 1 classes in person.

Effective December 21, activities will resume. We are able to practice in small groups while implementing COVID-19 safety procedures. Competitions will be allowed per winter sports guidelines developed this fall.

Future moves to virtual learning for students will be dependent on staff absenteeism, not community transmission rates. If staff absences increase sharply, we will determine any instructional model adjustments and communicate them immediately.

Moving forward, we will prioritize elementary students staying in the hybrid model. If our district becomes short of staff at the district level (i.e. substitutes, bus drivers, etc.), we may choose to move SHS and/or SMS to virtual in order to keep in person learning at elementary schools.

The Before and After School Program will resume on January 11th. Families participating in this program should note that payment will resume automatic billing on January 1st. Refunds will be issued for the first week of January for families with an automatic monthly payment.

“With the holiday season upon us, we continue to ask families, students and staff to be thoughtful about engaging in behaviors that may be higher risk and contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” added Starzecki.

The district says they will continue to examine and monitor COVID-19 transmission rates and collaborate with the Douglas County Health Department and other medical and public health experts to minimize risks and provide safe learning environments.