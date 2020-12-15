Superior Schools Will Move to Hybrid Learning Model Next Month

After moving to distance learning in early November, Superior schools have announced they’re switching back to a hybrid model next month.

Starting January 11th, all students at Superior schools from early childhood to 12th grade will resume some onsite learning as the district switches back to a hybrid learning model.

Elementary students will be attending schools for four days a week while secondary will be going to two days a week for the hybrid plan.

What District Administrator Amy Starzecki says is that they noticed that moving to a virtual model did not have a direct impact on reducing the transmission rates in Superior. Even if transmission rates were high in the community, they were not seeing those same rates in the school setting.

She added that younger students are attending different settings like childcare during the day, making their risk of exposure possibly greater than if they were in school.

All these were factors in switching back to a hybrid learning model.

“This has been a very challenging topic,” said Starzecki. “People have strong beliefs on both ends of the continuum and so it’s been challenging to try to address all of those concerns.”

Starzecki says the district is continually monitoring the region for its COVID rates currently to see if there is a spike, which could cause their plans to change especially if it leads to a lack of staffing, but right now, positive case rates have declined over the past two weeks in our region.

“We are really paying attention to what other school districts are doing and what their data looks like and the impacts of the decisions they’re making and help us make decisions for our students,” said Starzecki.

Activities at Superior schools will also be resuming next Monday.

Administrators say they will be monitoring and implementing safety procedures in sports and other co-curricular activities like DECA, forensics, and other academic clubs.