Toy Drive Expecting Large Turnout, Still in Need of Monetary Donations

The toy drive will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Make Every Child Toy drive is still happening this year, but it will look a bit different.

After previously holding the toy drive in other buildings, organizer Mike Letica almost called it quits this year until he reached out to the owner of Shake It.

Letica was told he could use their facility in West Duluth across from the library.

With the need for toys greater then ever this year, Letica is also focusing on the “Adopt a Family” portion of his fundraiser allowing him to take care of community members and families in need.

“Last year I had a total of six families that reached out to me and asked me if I could help them out by basically adopting them. This year so far I’ve passed 70 already,” Letica said.

Duluth police are also assisting in the toy drive by blocking traffic off at 58th and Grand Avenue in West Duluth.

The drive is currently looking for monetary donations.

To donate, click here: Duluth Toy Drive